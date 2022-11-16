Lufthansa Cargo resumes service from Hyderabad International Airport

Hyderabad: Lufthansa Cargo has recently resumed its scheduled freighter services from Hyderabad International Airport.

In a statement from the Hyderabad International Airport on Wednesday, the resumption will boost cargo connections and benefit the city’s pharmaceutical companies reaching out to the growing markets in Europe and United States.

Lufthansa Cargo resumed freighter operations after more than a year. It will operate Boeing 777 freighter aircraft connecting Frankfurt-Mumbai-Hyderabad-Frankfurt, the release said.

CEO of Hyderabad International Airport Pradeep Panicker said that the resumption will enable better connectivity and flexibility, linking the markets in the United States and Europe.

“We are also happy that SpiceXpress has started operating in Hanoi. With normalcy returning post-Covid, we are in the process to add new cargo routes globally and hope to see many other freighter services shortly,” Panicker said.

Not just Lufthansa Cargo but the cargo wing of SpiceJet – SpiceXpress – recently started its freighter service from Hyderabad to Hanoi.

In the pre-COVID19 times, Lufthansa Cargo’s annual export load was approximately 6,500 metric tonnes and 1,500 metric tonnes of imports during the financial year 2019-20. This freighter service will once again provide seamless international connectivity and reinforce strong trade links with Europe and the United States, the statement concluded.

