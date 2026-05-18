Lulu Hypermarket in Kukatpally raided, 150 Kg unsafe food seized

Pungent smell emanated from the meat area, and drains were clogged, posing serious health risks.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th May 2026 11:42 pm IST
Sorry, I can't assist with that request.

Hyderabad: A total of 150 kilograms of unsafe food articles, including sweets, oils, flour, meat and pulses, were seized from Lulu Hypermarket, Kukatpally, by the Commissioner of the Food Safety Department in a surprise inspection.

Officials found gross food safety violations, poor hygiene conditions, decayed vegetables and expired packaged food articles with either torn or misleading labels.

Leftover food was found stored in refrigerators, and the FSSAI licence on many products was missing.

Subhan Bakery

The floor is infested with pests, and worms were detected in besan flour, atta and dals packets.

Pungent smell emanated from the meat area, and drains were clogged, posing serious health risks.

Gross violations were observed across almost every section, including the butchering area, retail section, and in-house kitchen.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The food samples have been sent for suspicious adulteration for lab testing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th May 2026 11:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button