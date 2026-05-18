Lulu Hypermarket in Kukatpally raided, 150 Kg unsafe food seized

Hyderabad: A total of 150 kilograms of unsafe food articles, including sweets, oils, flour, meat and pulses, were seized from Lulu Hypermarket, Kukatpally, by the Commissioner of the Food Safety Department in a surprise inspection.

#CFS_telangana – Based on the complaint received, Food Safety officials conducted an inspection at M/s Lulu Hypermarket, KPHB Colony and detected multiple serious violations across the premises.



🔴 In-House Kitchen Violations:

• Poor hygiene conditions observed

• Leftover food… pic.twitter.com/CekE3ng7zv — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 18, 2026

Officials found gross food safety violations, poor hygiene conditions, decayed vegetables and expired packaged food articles with either torn or misleading labels.

Leftover food was found stored in refrigerators, and the FSSAI licence on many products was missing.

The floor is infested with pests, and worms were detected in besan flour, atta and dals packets.

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Pungent smell emanated from the meat area, and drains were clogged, posing serious health risks.

Gross violations were observed across almost every section, including the butchering area, retail section, and in-house kitchen.

The food samples have been sent for suspicious adulteration for lab testing.