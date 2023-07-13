Lulu Mall in Hyderabad to be inaugurated next month

Hyderabad: Lulu Group, a renowned Indian Emirati-based multinational conglomerate company, is all set to open its latest mega shopping mall in Hyderabad. The shopping mall is expected to make a significant impact on the retail landscape of the city.

Located in Kukatpally, the Lulu Mall is one of the largest malls in India, covering a vast area of five lakh square meters. For the mall, an investment of Rs 300 crore was announced earlier.

The Lulu Group has undertaken the rebranding of the previously known Manjeera Mall in Kukatpally.

Facilities at Lulu mall in Hyderabad

As one of the largest malls in the country, the Lulu Mall in Hyderabad is going to offer an extensive range of facilities and amenities. Apart from stores of domestic and international brands, the mall will have a cinema hall, multi-cuisine food court, etc., under one roof.

With the entry of the Lulu Mall in Hyderabad, the competition between malls in Hyderabad will increase significantly.

Apart from it, the Lulu Mall’s entry in Hyderabad will raise the bar for shopping experiences in the city.

Lulu malls in India

The Lulu Group’s upcoming mall in Kukatpally is not their first venture in India. Other Lulu malls in India are located in the following cities

Kochi, Kerala Bengaluru, Karnataka Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

In the future, Lulu Group is planning to establish new shopping malls in Ahmedabad and Chennai. It is going to create employment opportunities for the local population.

Lulu group

The Lulu Group is an Indian Emirati-based multinational conglomerate company that operates a chain of hypermarkets and retail companies. It is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Founded by MA Yusuff Ali in 2000, it presently has over 57 thousand employees in various countries.

Recently, he announced an investment of approximately Rs 3500 crore in Telangana over the next five years.

Furthermore, he also said his aim is to provide employment to 50,000 people in India and so far his various enterprises have given over 22,000 jobs.