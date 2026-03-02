Lunar Eclipse 2026: Parts of Telangana, AP to witness final phase

Hyderabad: The final phase of a total lunar eclipse will be visible in most parts of India on Tuesday, March 3, and as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it will be visible in Hyderabad and Nalgonda, where the moon is expected to rise at 6.22 pm and 6.19 pm, respectively.

It gives the people of Hyderabad 26 minutes, and for 29 minutes in Nalgonda.

The eclipse will also be visible in parts of Andhra Pradesh. As the moon will rise at 6.07 pm in Rajahmundry, it will be visible for 41 minutes there. In Nellore of AP, the lunar eclipse will be visible for 30 minutes, after the moon is expected to rise at 6.18 there.

In India, the total lunar eclipse would begin at 3.20 pm and end at 6.48 pm. The magnitude of the eclipse is 1.155

The totality of this eclipse will begin at 4.34 pm and the ending time of the totality of this eclipse is 5.33 pm, which means Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Rajahmundry and Nellore will witness the final phase of the eclipse, which is called ‘Umbra.’

The moon passes through Earth’s umbra (its dark inner shadow) and its surface glows a coppery-red colour as sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere — that’s the “blood moon.”

According to IMD, the eclipse will be visible from most parts of India, barring some regions in the extreme west. In contrast, parts of north-eastern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to witness the end of the totality phase, as the Moon rises earlier in those areas.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of eastern Asia, the Pacific Ocean, Australia and the Americas.

The lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and when all three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth, and a partial lunar eclipse occurs only when a part of the Moon comes under the shadow of the Earth.

The next lunar eclipse

The IMD observed the next lunar eclipse to be visible from India on July 6, 2028, and that it would be a partial lunar eclipse.

Interestingly, the next total lunar eclipse will take place on the intervening night of December 1, 2028 and January 1, 2029.

The last total lunar eclipse visible from India happened on September 7 and 8, 2025.