Lux papa’s shocking exit: Flora Saini’s Bigg Boss Telugu 9 pay revealed

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has become unpredictable this week. After an intense series of tasks, the fifth-week elimination surprised everyone with a double exit. Actress Flora Saini, popularly known as Lux Papa, was one of the contestants eliminated. Along with her, commoner contestant Srija Dammu also left the house. While Flora’s exit was expected, Srija’s elimination came as a shock to fans who believed she would reach the top five.

Flora’s Journey Inside the House

Flora Saini, a well-known actress from Telugu cinema, became popular through Nuvvu Naku Nachav and later appeared in Hindi projects like Stree and Daan Girls. Despite her star status, she remained quiet and reserved in the Bigg Boss house. Language barriers and her calm nature kept her away from drama and screen space. Viewers often felt she was neither involved in major fights nor part of any strong alliances.

Flora Saina Remuneration

Reports suggest that the Bigg Boss team decided to eliminate Flora due to low content and high remuneration. She was reportedly paid around Rs. 2.5-3 lakhs per week. After staying in the house for five weeks, she earned nearly Rs. 12.5-15 lakhs in total. The makers wanted to save the budget for upcoming wildcard contestants, leading to her exit despite receiving decent votes.

Graceful Exit and Future Prospects

Flora left the show gracefully without any negativity. She handled her elimination with a smile and accepted the result with maturity. Industry talk suggests that her appearance on Bigg Boss has already brought her new offers in web series and television shows. With her elegant attitude and positive image, Flora Saini is likely to make a strong comeback on screen soon.