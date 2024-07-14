Luxury car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar confiscated

Pune: Pune police on Sunday confiscated a luxury car used by controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar by allegedly installing a red beacon light on it illegally, an official said.

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Thursday issued a notice to a city-based private company, which is the registered owner of the Audi car that 34-year-old Khedkar used during her posting here.

Shivane village in Haveli taluka was mentioned as the address of the registered user, as per officials.

Khedkar recently came under the spotlight after kicking up a controversy surrounding her demands such as a separate cabin and staff during her posting in Pune.

She allegedly misused the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Khedkar allegedly used a red beacon light on the Audi car and also got ‘Maharashtra Government’ written on it without permission.

Following the controversy, she was transferred from Pune to Washim district before the completion of her training.

“A notice was issued on Thursday against the unauthorised use of a beacon and name sign on the private sedan Khedkar had been using. The car now has been confiscated, its documents will be checked and we are probing the matter further,” a senior police official said on Sunday.

A jammer was put on the car and barricades were installed around it, he said.

As many as 21 challans with total charges of Rs 27,000 were issued in the past against the Audi car, which was registered at the Pune RTO on June 27, 2012, for alleged traffic violations.

The fine has been paid, as per officials.

As per section 108 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) 1989, the state government can grant permission for the use of red or amber beacon lights on official vehicles to VIPs, VVIPs and government officials.

In December 2013, the state government pruned the list of government posts entitled to use beacons and published a revised list in 2014, on the directives of the Supreme Court.

In October 2014, the transport commissioner’s office had asked various departments to remove beacons on vehicles of the officials not entitled to use them.

As per the list, only top officials above the secretary level in the state government, police officers of and above the rank of inspector general of police and regional commissioners are allowed to use amber beacons without flashers, while top level district officials are entitled to use blue beacons.

The Centre on Thursday constituted a single-member committee “to verify the candidature” of the 2023-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre.

In a statement, the Centre said the probe would be conducted by an additional secretary-rank officer to verify claims over Khedkar’s candidature and other details.

She may be terminated from service if found guilty, official sources earlier said.