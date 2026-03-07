Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has once again grabbed attention for his love of luxury cars. The actor recently added a brand-new high-end vehicle to his already impressive garage, and the moment has quickly gone viral on social media.

A new luxury car was spotted arriving at the actor’s residence in Hyderabad on March 6, the same day he celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife Sneha Reddy. The timing made the moment even more special for fans, who began sharing videos and pictures of the car’s arrival online.

The vehicle seen in the viral visuals is a Mercedes-AMG CLE 53, a stylish and powerful luxury coupe. The car, finished in an elegant black colour, is estimated to cost between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1.6 crore in India.

In the viral video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the car can be seen being brought on a carrier truck and carefully unloaded outside the actor’s residence. Fans online were quick to notice that the delivery happened on the same day as the couple’s anniversary, making it feel like a celebratory addition to the occasion.

March 6 holds special significance for the Allu family. Fifteen years ago, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot on this date, and the couple continues to celebrate their anniversary every year. This year, the date also marked another major family celebration, as Arjun’s younger brother Allu Sirish got married to Nayanika Reddy on the same day.

Allu Arjun’s car collection

Meanwhile, the actor’s garage already houses several luxurious cars, including —

Hummer H2

Range Rover Vogue SE

Jaguar XJ Long Wheelbase

BMW X6

Mercedes-Benz GL 350

Mercedes-Benz CLA 200

On the professional front, Allu Arjun has an exciting lineup of films ahead. The actor is set to headline a high-octane action film directed by Atlee, tentatively titled AA22 or AA22xA6, which will reportedly feature Deepika Padukone. He is also expected to collaborate with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for another major project, along with the much-awaited sequel Pushpa 3: The Rampage.