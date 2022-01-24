LV Prasad, Bajaj group to setup centre for retinal diseases

Hyderabad: The LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in collaboration with the Bajaj group will set up the Global Resource Centre for Retinal Diseases. The collaboration is a part of the LVPEI’s initiative to set up various research institutes emphasising on causes of blindness.

Apart from the resource centre , an Institute of excellence will also be developed. Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL) and Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chair, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), signed an MoU to finalise the collaboration deal.

The research institute will be named after the late Anant Bajaj, as the Anant Bajaj Retina Institute. It will be an intrinsic part of the LVPEI. The Institute of Excellence aims to provide high-quality retina care to several million more people through direct services of the LVPEI network and the work of its alumni and partners and through capacity building across India and other parts of the world.

Apart from clinical care, the institute will emphasis on training ophthalmologists, in order to build the capacity of other eye care organisations at national and international levels. The research institute will promote and enhance research capacity in India and other developing countries, along with enhancing the community eye health programs and utilising technology for the better care of retinal diseases.