M K Stalin congratulates Chandrababu Naidu for Andhra win

The TDP is part of the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh along with the BJP and Jana Sena has secured 36 seats and is leading in 100 assembly constituencies.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th June 2024 11:17 pm IST
Post Lok Sabha election results, Stalin to remove DMK District Secretaries who performed poorly
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (File Photo)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for his party’s huge win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

Stalin who is also the President of the DMK wrote on X: “Congratulations @ncbn garu and @JaiTDP for the resounding victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections! May your leadership bring prosperity and progress to Andhra Pradesh, fulfilling the hopes and dreams of its people.”

Also Read
Couldn’t imagine such a result, says Jagan after defeat in AP

The TDP is part of the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh along with the BJP and Jana Sena has secured 36 seats and is leading in 100 assembly constituencies.

MS Education Academy

The party is poised to form the next government in the state with Naidu set to become the next Chief Minister of the state.

Chandrababu Naidu will also be a major player in Delhi’s power politics after the BJP failed to secure a majority. TDP is one of the main constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th June 2024 11:17 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button