MA Urdu admissions at BROU to close on July 31

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University has announced the admission date for MA Urdu First Year during the academic year 2023-2024, with the last date being 31st July 2023. Graduates who have studied at least one subject in Urdu in their degree are eligible for admission.

The one-year course comes with a fixed fee of INR 5,500. Interested candidates can secure admission directly through any E-Seva/MeeSeva center, and the payment of fees can be made online.

One of the key advantages of this program is that all study materials, including books for all subjects, will be provided free of cost to all candidates. This makes it convenient for fresh graduates, working individuals, housewives, and anyone interested in pursuing their MA in Urdu.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to act quickly and secure their seats before the admission deadline to avoid missing out on this opportunity.

For more information or any queries, interested individuals can contact Assistant Professor (C) of the Urdu Department, Dr. Makhdoom Mohiuddin, at the phone number 9849402769. Apply for admission and embark on your journey towards higher education in Urdu.