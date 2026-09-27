Maara kaise? BJP’s Parvesh Verma slaps man during inspection

New Delhi: Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma found himself in the eye of a storm courtesy of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, September 27, as the latter widely circulated a video showing the BJP leader allegedly slapping a cameraman during a road inspection in the Tilak Nagar Assembly constituency.

AAP MLA from Tilak Nagar, Jarnail Singh, claimed that Verma lost his temper and slapped the cameraman when he was raising issues concerning the road construction in the area.

In a post on X, former chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “A minister in Modi ji’s government publicly slapped a young man for highlighting corruption in road construction… Arrest this minister. I will visit Tilak Nagar tomorrow to inspect this road.”

Verma has yet to issue an official response to the allegation.

AAP raises storm

Singh alleged that Verma had come to inspect the road and claimed that the minister reacted after issues concerning the road were raised. The video shows men pulling out chunks of the road to show the minister.

He said, “The cameraman was recording the proceedings when the alleged incident took place.”

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj also accused Verma of slapping the cameraman and termed the alleged behaviour “shameful”.

AAP Delhi’s X handle also posted about the alleged incident and said, “Run, Pravesh Verma… how far will you run? Today, in the Tilak Nagar Assembly, seeing the road of BJP’s corruption being dug up right before his eyes, Minister Pravesh Verma got so rattled that he slapped a boy who was making a video there.”

भागो प्रवेश वर्मा… कहाँ तक भागोगे?



आज तिलक नगर विधानसभा में भाजपा के भ्रष्टाचार की सड़क अपनी आँखों के सामने उखड़ते देख मंत्री प्रवेश वर्मा इतना ज्यादा बौखला गए कि वहाँ वीडियो बना रहे एक लड़के को थप्पड़ जड़ दिया।



AAP विधायक @JarnailSinghAAP ने बीजेपी सरकार को बीजेपी सरकार के… pic.twitter.com/2cR3Mgl699 — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) September 27, 2026

It said AAP MLA Jarnail Singh “exposed the BJP government right in front of the BJP government’s minister’s eyes, and the minister sir lost his temper completely.”

It said that such a minister should not be in the government but in jail. “This is the Aam Aadmi Party that emerged from the movement. Neither will we bow down to this thuggery, nor will the people of Delhi. Now, the days of you people running away have arrived. Let’s see how far you run.”

With PTI inputs