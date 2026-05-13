Machilipatnam-Repalle railway line project given approval: MP Balashowry

Machilipatnam: MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry said the new Machilipatnam-Repalle railway line project, to be undertaken at Rs 2,816 crore, has received the green signal.

Administrative approvals for the construction of this new 47.60 km broad-gauge railway line project, extending from Machilipatnam (Krishna district) to Repalle (Guntur district), are expected to be granted shortly, he said.

The construction for the project would be targeted to be completed within four years, Balashowry said.

Final location survey complete: MP

He said the final location survey has been completed and the detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared with the approval of the Railway Board, and that work is set to commence soon.

The project entails the construction of six railway stations, 70 bridges, and 24 railway under bridges with modern electrification and signalling systems, the Machilipatnam MP added.