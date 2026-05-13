Machilipatnam-Repalle railway line project given approval: MP Balashowry

The project entails the construction of six railway stations, 70 bridges, and 24 railway under bridges with modern electrification and signalling systems.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th May 2026 7:14 am IST
Saudi Arabia approves railway project to connect with Kuwait
Representative image

Machilipatnam: MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry said the new Machilipatnam-Repalle railway line project, to be undertaken at Rs 2,816 crore, has received the green signal.

Administrative approvals for the construction of this new 47.60 km broad-gauge railway line project, extending from Machilipatnam (Krishna district) to Repalle (Guntur district), are expected to be granted shortly, he said.

The construction for the project would be targeted to be completed within four years, Balashowry said.

Subhan Bakery

Final location survey complete: MP

He said the final location survey has been completed and the detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared with the approval of the Railway Board, and that work is set to commence soon.

The project entails the construction of six railway stations, 70 bridges, and 24 railway under bridges with modern electrification and signalling systems, the Machilipatnam MP added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th May 2026 7:14 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button