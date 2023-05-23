Machine can never replace human beings: Prof. Haribandi Lakshmi

Hyderabad: Machines can never replace human beings, asserted Prof Haribandi Lakshmi, Dean, School of Literary Studies and Head, Department of Translation, English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Monday.

He was speaking at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on “Introduction to Translation and Translation Studies” at the inaugural session of the six-day Skill Development Workshop on Translation (Indian Languages).

The Department of English, MANUU in collaboration with the National Translation Mission (NTM), Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru is conducting the workshop.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Prof. Haribandi Lakshmi observed that domain-specific knowledge is required to translate knowledge books besides proficiency in two languages.

Prof. Shagufta Shaheen, OSD-I & Head, Department of English, MANUU gave the welcome address. “Translation serves as an ambassador to bridge cultures beyond the boundaries,” she remarked. She informed the audience that prominent translation experts from all over India have been invited to deliver practical training sessions in translation to the participants.

In his presidential remarks, Prof. Imtiaz Hasnain said that the workshop topic resonates well with National Education Policy 2020.

Prof. Aziz Bano, Dean, School of Languages, Linguistics, and Indology, MANUU also spoke on the occasion. Prof. P. Mathew, Chief Resource Person, NTM briefed about NTM and urged the audience to explore NTM website.

Rumana Nisar, Research Scholar convened the inaugural session. The event Coordinator, Dr. Muhammad Aslam Kunnathil, Assistant Professor proposed a vote of thanks.