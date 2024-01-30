Macron launches special French language programme for Indian students

New Delhi: The two-day visit of President Emmaneul Macron to India as a chief guest on the eve of India’s Republic Day opened doors of opportunities for the Indian students who can now study French internationally.

France has introduced a special programme called ‘Classes Internationales’, which means international classes, that allows the Indian students to learn French language for a year in France before pursuing their degree.

On the occasion of President @EmmanuelMacron’s State visit, France and India adopted a Joint Statement with new initiatives across all pillars of the 🇫🇷🇮🇳 Horizon 2047 Roadmap.



➜ A thread 🧵 on the key announcements: (1/11) pic.twitter.com/Ys0VWf9DA0 — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) January 29, 2024

The ‘classes internationales’ programme has been launched to help the brightest high school graduates of India access France’s rich, world-renowned and diverse educational offerings without being limited to only English programmes.

Regardless of the student being either a complete beginner or a French language learner, they can be admitted to the French undergraduate scheme of French higher education institutions after completing a fundamental year of immersive language training at an institution.

“We want to welcome 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030,” said the president of France and added that “he would be the happiest president” if the goal completes successfully.

This initiative was reflected in the joint statement endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmaneul Macron on January 26. The statement said that both the leaders have supported the great initiative of coming up with international classes that will start from September 2024 onwards.

During his tour to the Amber Fort, Rajasthan, the president met Indian students from Alliance Francaise de Jaipur, alumni who returned from France after graduation, the French departments of Delhi university and Jawaharlal Nehru university.

The classesinternationales.org is hosting the application. Candidates can apply and register by 31 March, 2024.