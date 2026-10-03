Hyderabad: Big stars, lavish sets and massive budgets may grab attention, but sometimes a modest film delivers the biggest box-office surprise. Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one such success, with its extraordinary theatrical run now inviting comparisons with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara.

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 2 crore, the devotional drama has crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide. Its latest reported worldwide collection stands at approximately Rs 414 crore, a staggering figure for a production of its size.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows the spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. The story begins with a grieving boy searching for God in the hope of meeting his departed mother, before tracing his path towards serving humanity through love and devotion.

The film’s box-office journey has continued for nearly two months. According to the latest collection report, its India net earnings reached approximately Rs 317.33 crore by day 56, with overseas business contributing to its worldwide total.

Why the comparison with Kantara?

Rishab Shetty’s 2022 film Kantara also delivered huge numbers on a relatively modest budget. Made for a reported Rs 16 crore, it crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide, becoming a major box-office success. Hanuman Ansh has now entered the same collection bracket with a considerably smaller reported production budget.

A social media graphic comparing the two films puts Hanuman Ansh’s worldwide earnings at Rs 410 crore and labels its return at 20,400 percent. However, that figure simply compares gross collections with the stated budget. It does not represent the makers’ actual profit, which depends on theatre and distributor shares, marketing expenses and other costs.

Even with that distinction, the scale of Hanuman Ansh’s theatrical business makes it a striking success story. With the film continuing its run, the question now is how much further this Rs 2 crore