Madghoot: ‘Pressure cooker mandi’ that is trending in Hyderabad

Every month, Hyderabad sees a new viral dish that everyone goes crazy for. This month, a new Arabic dish is stealing the spotlight in Hyderabad’s ever-evolving food scene. Called Madghoot, this delicacy from the Gulf is often described as the ‘pressure cooker version of Mandi’. It has quickly become a topic of social media feeds across the city, with reels showing steaming pots of rice and tender mutton being served at popular mandi joints. Madghoot has officially arrived, and Hyderabadis are loving it.

What exactly is Madghoot?

Madghoot (also called Madghout) hails from the Arabian Peninsula, particularly Saudi Arabia and Yemen. The word “Madghoot” itself means ‘pressure-cooked’ in Arabic, a hint to how this comforting dish gets its rich, layered flavour. Traditionally served during family gatherings and weddings, it is a dish that blends simplicity with bold taste.

Often called the pressure cooker version of mandi, Madghoot has a charm of its own despite the resemblance. Both dishes trace their roots to the Arabian Peninsula and share the same comforting combination of spiced rice and meat, but their cooking techniques set them apart.

Mandi is traditionally slow-cooked underground to achieve a smoky aroma and a light, fluffy texture. Madghoot, on the other hand, is a one-pot dish where mutton, rice, tomatoes, and aromatic spices are cooked together in a pressure cooker. This method locks in flavour while tenderising the meat, resulting in juicy grains of rice infused with tomato and spice, and succulent, fall-off-the-bone mutton.

So, if mandi is the slow, soulful classic, Madghout is its bold, quick cousin that is perfect for modern kitchens and fast-paced appetites.

Where to try Madghoot in Hyderabad

The dish has recently gained traction across Hyderabad’s food circuit, with several Arabian restaurants serving it. One of the most talked-about spots is Mandi@36 in Shah Ali Banda. Priced around Rs. 1299 for a full portion, it is served in generous platters ideal for sharing and, of course, for that perfect Instagram shot.

