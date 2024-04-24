Madhavi Latha calls Hyderabad ‘Bhagyanagar’; Anurag says ‘cut the kite’

Hyderabad: BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha on Wednesday filed her nomination papers with the returning officer of Hyderabad with a ‘golden-coloured pen’, which she said, stood as a symbolic representation to “Bhagyanagar’s golden future.”

“This pen, which has ‘Modi ka parivar’ engraved on it is a symbolic representation of the golden future of Bhagyanagar, Hyderabad, Lok Sabha constituency we’re going to win, a ticket towards golden future,” she said in an interview with an English daily.

She made the statement before filing her nomination on Wednesday. Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur later accompanied her for filing the nominations.

Addressing media later at the BJP party office in Nampally, Anurag Thakur said, “Today, the evil eye of Congress has fallen on public property and there is a direct threat to property, children, borders, and Sanatan dharma from the Congress.”

He added, “These people want to continue their tax collection even after your death. After your death, Congress wants to give your property not to your children but to infiltrators, in the name of minority. They are their vote bank. It has become clear that after Sanatan, Congress has now become anti-children too,” he said.

On the statement of Congress MP Rahul and former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s mentor and overseas Congress president Sam Pitroda, where he has proposed that after the death of Indians, 55 per cent of their property may be taken by the government, Anurag Thakur said that today the anti-property and anti-child face of Congress has come to the fore.

‘Cut the kite’

Hitting out at AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Anurag said, “Cut the kite. Keep the bottle of their fake votes closed forever.”

“Owaisi is missing ever since Madhavi Latha came. It is necessary to cut the kite of those who ruled here for 40 years and took away the rights of the poor,” he further said.

Anurag Thakur, along with Madhavi Latha offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple located at Charminar before filing the former’s nomination papers.