Madhavi Latha takes Vande Bharat train from Hyderabad to Tirupati amid laddu row

She is traveling to the Andhra Pradesh district while singing bhajans on the train.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2024 1:07 pm IST
Madhavi Latha takes Vande Bharat train from Hyderabad to Tirupati amid laddu row
Madhavi Latha takes Vande Bharat train from Hyderabad to Tirupati amid laddu row. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing Tirumala laddu controversy, former Hyderabad BJP MP candidate Madhavi Latha took the Vande Bharat train to Tirupati.

She is traveling to the Andhra Pradesh district while singing bhajans on the train.

Earlier, the BJP leader stated that she would submit a ‘Shama Prarthana Patra’ (apology letter) in the hundi of the temple.

She asked others who are willing to write such letters to hand them over to her so that they can be submitted in the hundi of the temple.

Also Read
Residential property prices in Hyderabad surge

Currently, Madhavi Latha is traveling to Tirupati on the Vande Bharat train from Hyderabad and is expected to reach the Andhra Pradesh district this evening.

Meanwhile, reacting to the controversy, Goshamahal BJP MLA T. Raja Singh on Thursday demanded that non-Hindus should not be allowed to work at temples and other places of significance in the Hindu religion.

He urged the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, to form a task force to identify non-Hindus who are working in temples after changing their names.

Regarding the controversy, the MLA expressed that he did not expect people to stoop to such a low level to damage the sanctity of the temple and prasadam.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2024 1:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button