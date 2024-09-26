Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing Tirumala laddu controversy, former Hyderabad BJP MP candidate Madhavi Latha took the Vande Bharat train to Tirupati.

She is traveling to the Andhra Pradesh district while singing bhajans on the train.

వందే భారత్ రైలులో భజన చేస్తూ హైదరాబాద్ నుండి తిరుపతికి వెళ్లిన బీజేపీ నాయకురాలు మాధవి లత



తిరుమల లడ్డూ వివాదంపై తిరుపతికి రైలులో భజన చేస్తూ ప్రయాణించిన మాధవి లత pic.twitter.com/JkgIO9PJwc — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) September 26, 2024

Earlier, the BJP leader stated that she would submit a ‘Shama Prarthana Patra’ (apology letter) in the hundi of the temple.

She asked others who are willing to write such letters to hand them over to her so that they can be submitted in the hundi of the temple.

Currently, Madhavi Latha is traveling to Tirupati on the Vande Bharat train from Hyderabad and is expected to reach the Andhra Pradesh district this evening.

Meanwhile, reacting to the controversy, Goshamahal BJP MLA T. Raja Singh on Thursday demanded that non-Hindus should not be allowed to work at temples and other places of significance in the Hindu religion.

He urged the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, to form a task force to identify non-Hindus who are working in temples after changing their names.

Regarding the controversy, the MLA expressed that he did not expect people to stoop to such a low level to damage the sanctity of the temple and prasadam.