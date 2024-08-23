Madhura Nagar incident was accident, not murder, say Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: After several media reports claimed the murder of a 22-year-old man in Madhura Nagar, police officials clarified that the victim had accidentally injured himself.

The victim has been identified as Varshith.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a Dial-100 call at 7:45 am reported a pool of blood and a pair of slippers at Rahmath Nagar, sparking concerns of foul play.

However, upon investigation, the police discovered that the victim had accidentally cut a blood vessel in his right foot while breaking an alcohol bottle between 1:30 am and 2:00 am the previous night.

The victim was initially treated at a local clinic before being transferred to the Wellness Hospital in Ameerpet for further care. His condition is reported to be stable.

The police have since clarified that there was no foul play involved, dismissing the murder speculation that had been circulating in the media.