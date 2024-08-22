Hyderabad police deny ‘free ride service’ for women travelling alone

Female citizen stranded in the city can dial 100 to request help, Hyderabad police clarified

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 22nd August 2024 5:54 pm IST
Hyderabad police deny 'free ride service' for women travelling alone
Hyderabad police deny 'free ride service' for women travelling alone

Hyderabad: The city police have flagged recent posts on social media claiming that the police are offering pickup and drop service to women travelling alone during night hours as misleading.

The posts claim that women can call helpline numbers 1091 and 7837018555 to request this free-of-cost pickup and drop service by the city police if they are stranded or are unable to find a cab home between 10 pm to 6 am. However, a fact check shows that these helpline numbers are offered by Ludhiana police and not the Hyderabad police.

Also Read
Rumble strips on roads, flyovers in Hyderabad harm health, say residents

Police urged the citizens to double-check any social media posts before sharing them, as misleading posts would cause more confusion instead of proving helpful.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 22nd August 2024 5:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button