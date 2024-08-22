Hyderabad police deny ‘free ride service’ for women travelling alone

Hyderabad: The city police have flagged recent posts on social media claiming that the police are offering pickup and drop service to women travelling alone during night hours as misleading.

The posts claim that women can call helpline numbers 1091 and 7837018555 to request this free-of-cost pickup and drop service by the city police if they are stranded or are unable to find a cab home between 10 pm to 6 am. However, a fact check shows that these helpline numbers are offered by Ludhiana police and not the Hyderabad police.

Police urged the citizens to double-check any social media posts before sharing them, as misleading posts would cause more confusion instead of proving helpful.