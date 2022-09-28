Madhuri , Aishwarya to Deepika, Alia: Actresses who enthralled fans with Garba performances

Navratri Garba is about a riot of colours, merrymaking and dancing. People in large numbers come together and participate in the events, performing Garba to traditional songs. Many people even like to groove to Bollywood numbers. All thanks to our Bollywood actresses for making Garba performances look magical in the films. From Madhuri Dixit to Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt, several divas have enthralled fans with their Garba performances over the years. Here are a few glimpses of actresses’ Garba performances from Bollywood films: