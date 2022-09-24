Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP cleans school toilet with bare hands

cleaned the toilets of the school
Rewa: In a video that has gone viral on social media, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, Janardan Mishra, can be seen cleaning the toilet of a girls’ school in his constituency with his bare hands.

The video was shot on September 22, during the parliamentarian’s visit to the school in Khatkhari to participate in a plantation programme as a chief guest.

After seeing a dirty toilet at the school, Mishra decided to clean it himself with his bare hands using only water and without waiting for any equipment, including gloves and brush, sources said.

When asked about it, Mishra said, “Everybody should maintain cleanliness. From Mahatma Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have given the message of cleanliness.”

He said he cleaned the toilet to motivate people towards cleanliness.

In 2018 also, Mishra had cleaned the toilet of a school and a video of that act had gone viral at that time. He had also driven a garbage collection vehicle.

