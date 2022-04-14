Madhya Pradesh: Curfew relaxed for 2 hrs in riot-hit Khargone

Bhopal: Curfew was relaxed for two hours on Thursday in communal violence-hit Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district to buy essentials from the market.

However, the police administration made it clear that only women will be allowed to run the errands for household items during relaxtion.

The development comes four days after communal violence broke out in Khargone prompting the district administration to impose a complete curfew in the area. The town is under curfew since April 10 post widespread communal violence on Ram Navami.

“The situation is under control. Only women have been allowed to step out of their homes to buy essential commodities during the two-hour relaxation from 10 a.m to 12 p.m,” Khargone Collector Anugrah P told reporters on Thursday.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra also informed that the situation in the riot-hit area was under control, with several units of state and the central forces still deployed to ensure the peaceful situation. “The situation is under control and legal action is being taken against the suspects. Those who play with the peace and tranquility of the state on social media will also not be spared,” Mishra said while talking to the press in Bhopal on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a source told IANS that communal tension was not confined to Khargone town only. A house belonging to a particular community was attacked on Wednesday night by a mob of local residents in Dhargaon village in Mandaleshwar area, 51 km from violence hit Khargone town.

A video of the fresh incident surfaced in social media. The police said the matter is being investigated.

The source also told IANS that the state police are investigating the possible link of Popular Front of India (PFI) in violence. “PFI related outsiders had visited Khargone before the violence. The matter is still under investigation,” the source said.