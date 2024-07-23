Madhya Pradesh diverts SC, ST funds for cows, Hindu religious sites: Report

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh has come under fire for reportedly diverting a significant portion of funds from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) to the development of Hindu religious sites and cow welfare programs.

According to the reports of the Hindustan Times, the state government diverted almost half of the money from the SC/ST sub-plan, specially meant for these marginalised communities’ welfare and upliftment. Instead of using these funds for the intended purpose, the government diverted the money towards developing six Hindu religious sites and various cow welfare initiatives.

The reports suggest that the government in the budget presented in July, announced Rs 252 crores for cow welfare (Gau Samvardhan and Pashi Samvardhan), and Rs 95.76 crores have been allocated from the SC/ST sub-plan.

Rs 109 crore has been allotted for developing these religious sites, such as Shri Devi Mahalok, Salkanpur in Sehore, Saint Shri Ravidas Mahalok, Sagar, Shri Ram Raja Mahalok Orchha, Shri Ramchandra Vanvasi-Mahalok, Chitrakut, and a memorial of former prime minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee in Gwalior.

It is pertinent to note that the ST sub-plan was introduced in 1974, under the chairmanship of Prof. S C Dube, for the rapid socio-economic development of tribal people and was adopted for the first time in the Fifth Five-Year Plan.

Meanwhile, critics and opposition parties have criticized the move, arguing that it is a blatant misuse of the Central scheme. They contend that the government is prioritizing the development of religious sites and cows over the pressing needs of the marginalised sections of society, such as education, healthcare, and employment.

Taking to X, the All India Trinamool Congress spokesperson, Riju Dutta wrote, “On the day of #Budget 2024…this is how BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh is utilising its funds Maybe when Modi Ji said “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” it included Cows as well…Is this the reason – Suvendu opposed this slogan?Actually, this is the value of the life of SC/ST communities in BJP-ruled states…Less than that of a COW! (sic).”

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on their official X handle also condemned the decision of the MP govt. “Dalits and Adivasis not included in Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas? The BJP claims to fight the misuse of SC/ST funds in other states. However, its government in Madhya Pradesh is diverting funds for these communities to cows and temples.”

Following the backlash, the state government has defended its actions, claiming that the funds were used for the overall development of the state.