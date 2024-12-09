Madhya Pradesh: Thief prays before stealing Rs 1.57 L from petrol pump

After bowing to the deity, the man went on to pull out cash from the drawers.

In a bizarre incident, a thief in Madhya Pradesh prayed to a deity before stealing Rs 1.57 lakh cash from a petrol pump. The incident occurred on December 7.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the petrol pump’s office. After bowing to the idol of the deity at the petrol pump, the man went on to pull out cash from the drawers. The petrol pump staff was asleep during the theft that occurred at the Soyat Kalan – Sujalpur highway.

Following the theft, the man exited the office and fled the place. The staff was awoken when the thief began to flee and tried to catch him. The police found an iron rod and a saree at the spot. They are on the lookout for the accused.

