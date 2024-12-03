Watch: When biryani met Parle-G; the internet’s newest food fiasco

Biryani, a cherished culinary delight across India holds a special place especially in the hearts of Hyderabadis, often regarded as more than just food, it’s an emotion. However, when people take creative liberties with this iconic dish, biryani lovers are quick to react. A recent instance of this unfolded when a Mumbai baker made ‘Parle-G Biryani’.

The reel, now with over 3 million views features a layer of rice garnished with Parle-G biscuits which the creator insists adds a unique twist. However, the combination has sparked widespread criticism online with many viewers labeling it a ‘traumatizing’ take on the beloved dish.

Social media users react to viral Parle-G biryani

While Parle-G biryani has seen numerous creative interpretations over the years, this experiment appears to have pushed boundaries many food enthusiasts aren’t willing to accept.

The video drew a range of reactions reflecting both disbelief and humour. One user exclaimed, “I can’t believe this, I just got blinded after seeing this,” while another sarcastically suggested, “Ussme ice cream bhi dal deti?” (Should have put ice cream in it too).

Some responses were more dramatic, with one user declaring it a “heart attack for biryani lovers” and another lamenting, “Biryani was my favourite food until this video ruined it forever.”

The baker who came up with Parle G Biryani had earlier made headlines for her viral ‘Barbie’ pink biryani. The event featured a range of pink-themed dishes and desserts, including cupcakes, halwa, and raita. However, the most attention-grabbing item was the ‘pink biryani,’ which Heena claimed to have prepared using natural ingredients like beetroot and rose water.

Once the videos went viral, netizens quickly began trolling her, accusing her of ruining the dish with artificial colours and flavours.