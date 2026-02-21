Madinah: Sheikh Saleh Al-Maghamsi appointed imam of Prophet’s Mosque

Madinah: Sheikh Saleh bin Awad Al-Maghamsi was appointed imam of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah by royal decree on Saturday, February 21.

He led his first prayer at the mosque during Isha on the same day.

The first prayer of Sheikh Saleh Al-Mughamsi after his appointment today as an Imam at Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (the Prophet’s Mosque).



‘Isha prayer — 4 Ramadan 1447 AH.

'Isha prayer — 4 Ramadan 1447 AH.

In a message posted on X, Sheikh Al-Maghamsi thanked the Saudi leadership for the confidence placed in him.

“All praise is due to Allah by Whose blessings righteous deeds are completed. May Allah reward the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for this precious trust in appointing me as an imam and khateeb at the Prophet’s Mosque. We ask Allah Almighty to grant us success in what He loves and is pleased with.”

الحمدلله الذي بنعمته تتم الصالحات.

جزى الله #خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير المفدى صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان #ولي_العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء على هذه الثقة الغالية بتعييني إمامًا وخطيبًا في المسجد النبوي.

ونسأل الله تعالى التوفيق لما يحبه ويرضاه. — الشيخ صالح المغامسي (@SalehAlmoghamsy) February 21, 2026

Who is Sheikh Saleh Al-Maghamsi?

Born in 1963 in Madinah, Sheikh Saleh Al-Maghamsi is widely regarded as one of Saudi Arabia’s leading contemporary scholars. He developed an early interest in Islamic studies and later specialised in Quranic interpretation after completing his education in Arabic language and Islamic sciences.

He received advanced religious training under prominent scholars in the Kingdom, which shaped his scholarly approach and public outreach.

Before his appointment, Sheikh Al-Maghamsi served for several years as imam and khateeb of Quba Mosque. His sermons and Quran lessons attracted large gatherings and earned him recognition across Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab world.

In addition to his religious work, he contributed to academic and educational activities in Madinah, including lecturing and research. He has also participated in conferences and public forums addressing contemporary social and intellectual issues from an Islamic perspective.

Sheikh Al-Maghamsi has built a strong following through television programmes and public lectures, particularly during Ramzan. He is known for his calm delivery and his ability to present Islamic teachings in a clear and accessible manner while maintaining scholarly depth.