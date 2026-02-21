Brazilian footballer Kathleen Souza performs Umrah after embracing Islam

"I was just trying to find the right path and become the best version of myself, that’s all,” she said.

Kathleen Souza with friends at the Grand Mosque in Makkah after performing Umrah.
Brazilian footballer Kathleen Souza poses with friends and distributes dates to pilgrims in Makkah. Photo: Instagram

Makkah: Brazilian footballer Kathleen Souza, captain of Al Nassr’s women’s team, has performed the Umrah pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, after announcing that she converted to Islam, drawing wide attention on social media ahead of Ramzan.

The 29-year-old shared photographs and videos from the holy city on Instagram, where she wore a black abaya with the Kaaba visible in the background. In another image, she was seen distributing dates to pilgrims as part of a charitable act.

“Baby steps, finding the right path, looking for changes, appreciating the gift of life,” Souza wrote in the caption of her post.

In a video shared online, the Brazilian appeared emotional and struggled to hold back tears while speaking about her spiritual journey. “I was just trying to find the right path and become the best version of myself, that’s all,” she said.

Al Nassr Women’s team also shared a message welcoming their captain, posting images of white balloons and flowers arranged with a sign reading “Welcome to Islam.” The club said, “We share a special moment in Kathleen Souza’s life as she embraces Islam, wishing her a heart filled with peace and serenity.”

Souza, who was born in Sao Vicente in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, plays for the Brazil women’s national team. She previously featured as a central defender for Brazilian club Internacional before joining Al Nassr Women in August 2024.

She began her football journey at a young age in Brazil, including a spell with Santos FC’s youth setup. Souza later moved to the United States (US), where she pursued her studies while continuing her football career at the University of Louisville and the University of Central Florida.

Fans and fellow athletes have flooded Souza’s social media with congratulatory messages, commending her courage and sincerity, and offering support as she begins this new chapter in her life.

