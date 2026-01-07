Madras HC allows urgent plea against book ‘targeting’ Justice GR Swaminathan

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday permitted an advocate to move a lunch motion seeking to restrain the reported release of a Tamil book that allegedly portrays Justice G. R. Swaminathan as a sympathiser of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in connection with his verdict in the Thirupparankundram Karthigai Deepam case.

The First Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan, accepted a request made by advocate B. Jagannath for urgent consideration of the issue.

The lawyer submitted that the book was scheduled to be released in Chennai on Thursday, prompting immediate judicial intervention.

Observing that the matter was serious in nature, the Bench directed the Advocate General, P.S. Raman, and the Additional Solicitor General, AR.L. Sundaresan, to appear before the court during the afternoon session for further hearing.

The judges noted that the issue involved personal attacks on a sitting judge for judgments delivered in the course of his judicial duties.

During the proceedings, the Advocate General submitted that it might not be appropriate for him to appear directly in the case, as the issue appeared to verge on criminal contempt of court.

He pointed out that, under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, the Advocate General is the statutory authority to grant a sanction for initiating contempt proceedings.

He informed the court that he would request one of the Additional Advocates General to represent the State during the afternoon hearing.

Accepting this submission, the Bench asked advocate Jagannath to also formally inform the ASG so that he could be present.

While mentioning the matter, the advocate produced before the court a pamphlet that was allegedly being circulated widely on social media. The pamphlet carried the cover image of the proposed book, depicting a caricature of Justice Swaminathan dressed in khaki half-trousers, holding a saffron flag in one hand and a lamp (deepam) in the other.

The Tamil title of the book questioned whether G.R. Swaminathan was “a judge or an RSS rowdy”, and claimed that the book, priced at Rs 30, would be available at the Chennai Book Fair 2026.

The pamphlet also reportedly contained the publisher’s name and a contact number. Arguing that the judge was being subjected to personal vilification for his December 1, 2025, verdict in the Thirupparankundram Karthigai Deepam issue, advocate Jagannath urged the court to prevent such attacks on the judiciary.

After directing him to file a formal petition at the earliest, the Chief Justice ordered that the matter be listed for hearing later the same day.