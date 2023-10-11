Madras HC lawyers stage protest against Karnataka govt over release of Cauvery water

The lawyers of the Madras High Court raised slogans and placards demanding the Karnataka government to respect the Supreme Court order.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 11th October 2023 11:53 pm IST
Cauvery River (Representative Image)

Chennai: Lawyers in the Madras High Court, under the banner of Madras High Court Advocates’ Association (MHAA), staged a demonstration outside the court complex on Wednesday in protest against the Karnataka government not releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The advocates condemned the Karnataka government for being reluctant to release water even after the Supreme Court order dated September 21 directing Karnataka to continue the release of 5,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

The advocates said the Supreme Court order is in line with the decisions of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) as well as the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
