Madras HC to hear special plea on screening of Vijay-starrer ‘Leo’ today

Chennai: Madras High court will on Tuesday hear a petition filed by the Seven Screen Studios, producer of the Tamil super star Vijay’s latest movie ‘Leo’.

The petitioners are seeking the court’s direction to the Tamil Nadu government to allow a special screening of the movie at 4 a.m on October 19, the day of its release.

The authorised signatory of Seven Screen Studios, K. Ramachandran, in his appeal said that the fan following of actor Vijay was huge and that the trailer of the movie had reached 51 million on YouTube in just ten days.

He also cited Shahrukh Khan movies ‘Pathan’ and ‘Jawan’ releasing in six to seven shows in Mumbai and six in Delhi.

Notably, when the petition had come for hearing before Justice Anitha Sumanth on Monday, it was adjourned for the next day.

This was due to Advocate General (AG) R.Shanmugasundaram seeking time to verify whether a Public Interest Litigation filed in the Madurai Bench on regulating movie shows could be transferred to the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai.

During the hearing, Justice Anita Sumanth had stated that if the papers had arrived at Chennai, then the writ petition could be tagged with it and posted before a division bench.

The court directed the AG to obtain instructions by Tuesday morning and stated that if the papers had not reached Chennai, she would hear the writ petition.