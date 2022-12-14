Madrasa-I-Aliya alumni to celebrate 150 years of the institution on December 18

Hyderabad: A group of alumni of Madrasa-I-Aliya, the 150-year-old symbol of fine learning in Hyderabad, has decided to celebrate the occasion by taking several measures for the improvement of the standard of students as well as the premises.

The initiative will begin on December 18.

There is another group of former students of Aliya that is in the process of celebrating the historic event separately.

A press release from the organisers said that 150 Pure Silver Medals will be given to meritorious students of Class X and Intermediate Final year. Ten medals will be given for the next 15 years.

The medals will be named after the teachers who have rendered yeoman services in the grooming of the students.

The organisers have started preparing a documentary to mark the event.

The alumni have taken steps to revive the library of the school which was once considered to be the best among schools in Hyderabad.

An opportunity will be provided to former students to speak about their best memories of the school.

It is also proposed to honour Senior Aliyans who have witnessed 75 springs and are still carrying on the Aliyan spirit.

The entire event is being sponsored by a group of former students without seeking any outside support, the press note said.

The organising committee comprises: Mohammed Ali Rafath; Syed Basharath Ali; Mohammed Fazaluddin Khan; Gautam Jain; Syed Shujaat Ali; Jaweed Hood; M.M. Ghazi; Qazi Qader Ali; Arshad Hussain; Qamaruddin Ali Khan; Abbas Ali; Siraj Ahmed; Shamsuddin Quadri; Nayeem Qureshi; Dr. Mahboob Ali: Jaweed Iqbal; Hyder Iqbal; Mohammed Rafiuddin; Abdul Qadeer; Nizamuddin; Jawad Rawoof; Hyder Hussain Baig; Hyder Hussaini; Mumtaz Mohiuddin; Mohammed Subhan and; Dr. Rasheeduddin