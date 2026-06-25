Madrasa teacher held for sexually harassing students in Kerala

Malappuram: A Madrasa teacher, who went into hiding after being booked for allegedly sexually abusing over a dozen students of an institution here, has been arrested in Bihar, police said on Thursday, June 25.

A team from the Valanchery police station arrested the accused, AK Muhammad, from a remote location in Bihar on Wednesday, they said.

According to the police, a case was initially registered against Muhammad on June 16 following a complaint of sexual harassment by a student. Subsequently, 13 more students of the institute in Valanchery came forward with similar complaints against him, taking the total number of complainants to 14.

Muhammad fled the state soon after the first case was registered against him, a police official said.

Acting on a tip-off received on Saturday that the accused was hiding in a remote area in Bihar, a police team was dispatched to trace him, the official added.

The team took Muhammad into custody and is currently bringing him back to Kerala after obtaining a transit warrant from a local court in Bihar.

Police suspect the accused may have been involved in similar offences while working at religious institutions elsewhere in Kerala earlier.

Police are recording detailed statements of the students, and more cases are likely to be registered against the accused soon, police said.