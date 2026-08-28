Magnitude 6.1 earthquake recorded east of Gulf of Aden

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale was recorded east of the Gulf of Aden, between Somalia and Yemen, in the early hours of Friday, August 28.

In a post on X, the Saudi Geological Survey said the earthquake was detected at precisely 12:07:31 am through its network of national seismic monitoring stations.

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The authority said the event was recorded with high accuracy, while the relevant bodies continued to monitor developments and analyse geological data to determine the earthquake’s full extent.

سجلت محطات الشبكة الوطنية للرصد الزلزالي التابعة لهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية صباح يوم الجمعة الموافق 2026/08/28 في تمام الساعة 00:07:31 زلزال شرق خليج عدن ، بلغ قدره الزلزالي 6.1 درجة على مقياس ريختر. — هيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية (@SgsOrgSa) August 27, 2026

Technical teams are also assessing any potential impact in the region and closely monitoring surrounding seismic activity.

The National Seismic Monitoring Network is the Saudi Geological Survey’s specialised system for monitoring natural phenomena, recording and analysing seismic data as events occur and providing information to the relevant authorities.