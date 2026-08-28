Magnitude 6.1 earthquake recorded east of Gulf of Aden

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

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Representational image
Representational image

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale was recorded east of the Gulf of Aden, between Somalia and Yemen, in the early hours of Friday, August 28.

In a post on X, the Saudi Geological Survey said the earthquake was detected at precisely 12:07:31 am through its network of national seismic monitoring stations.

The authority said the event was recorded with high accuracy, while the relevant bodies continued to monitor developments and analyse geological data to determine the earthquake’s full extent.

Subhan Bakery

Technical teams are also assessing any potential impact in the region and closely monitoring surrounding seismic activity.

The National Seismic Monitoring Network is the Saudi Geological Survey’s specialised system for monitoring natural phenomena, recording and analysing seismic data as events occur and providing information to the relevant authorities.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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