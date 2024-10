An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 struck Maharashtra’s Nanded on Tuesday morning, October 22 as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 6:52 am, with its epicentre located at 19.38 degrees North latitude and 77.46 degrees East longitude, at a depth of 5 km.

The NCS shared the details on X: “EQ of M: 3.8, On 22/10/2024 06:52:40 IST, Lat: 19.38 N, Long: 77.46 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nanded, Maharashtra.”

So far no damage or casualties have been reported.