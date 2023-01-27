Maha: 36 students of Sangli school fall ill due to food poisoning

All of them were shifted to a hospital, where 35 were discharged post treatment, while one has been kept under observation, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th January 2023 10:31 pm IST
Food poisoning: Head cook of eatery in Kerala held as many hospitalised
Food poisoning cases.

Sangli: Thirty-six students in Sangli in Maharashtra on Friday fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, an official said.

All of them were shifted to a hospital, where 35 were discharged post treatment, while one has been kept under observation, he said.

The incident took place in Wanlesswadi High School after the children, from Classes V and VII, had rice and dal prepared at a central kitchen run by a self-help group, he said.

Also Read
Food poisoning: Head cook of eatery in Kerala held as many hospitalised

“After having the mid-day meal, 36 students complained of stomach ache and nausea, and many of them vomited. One child is still hospitalised for stomach pain. Saline has been administered to him and his condition is stable,” Mohan Gaikwad, the education officer (primary section) said.

“Food samples from the school and the central kitchen have been sent to a lab for tests. A three-member committee has been formed to probe the matter,” Gaikwad added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button