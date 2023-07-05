Maha: AIMIM suspends 23 workers from Aurangabad for skipping protest against Ajit Pawar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th July 2023 7:23 pm IST
NCP files disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 others after rebellion
Ajit Pawar.

Aurangabad: The AIMIM has suspended 23 workers, including six former corporators from Aurangabad, for not participating in a protest organised by the party in view of NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s induction in the Maharashtra cabinet, a release said on Wednesday.

The suspended workers were holding different posts in the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Aurangabad unit.

Also Read
‘Negligent attitude towards Old City residents’: Cong slams GHMC, AIMIM

According to the AIMIM release, 23 workers didn’t attend the demonstration staged at Bhadkal Gate led by party MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Sunday night.

MS Education Academy

The letter of suspension has been signed by Aurangabad city AIMIM president Shareq Nakshabandi.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th July 2023 7:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button