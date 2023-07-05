Maha: AIMIM suspends 23 workers from Aurangabad for skipping protest against Ajit Pawar

Aurangabad: The AIMIM has suspended 23 workers, including six former corporators from Aurangabad, for not participating in a protest organised by the party in view of NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s induction in the Maharashtra cabinet, a release said on Wednesday.

The suspended workers were holding different posts in the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Aurangabad unit.

According to the AIMIM release, 23 workers didn’t attend the demonstration staged at Bhadkal Gate led by party MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Sunday night.

The letter of suspension has been signed by Aurangabad city AIMIM president Shareq Nakshabandi.