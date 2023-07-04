‘Negligent attitude towards Old City residents’: Cong slams GHMC, AIMIM

Hyderabad: District Congress Committee (DCC) has slammed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for its ineffective monsoon action plan as dengue, viral fever, and other vector-borne diseases are reportedly surging in the Old City.

DCC president Sameer Waliullah also criticized All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs and corporators for their negligent attitude towards the Old City residents.

In a media statement on Monday, Sameer Waliullah said that despite the city receiving several spells of monsoon rains, the GHMC is yet to begin fogging and spraying operations.

Pointing out that Old City is already a ‘capital of potholes’ where rainwater accumulates, Sameer said that the GHMC has also been negligent towards lifting garbage from many areas.

He asserted that the carelessness of the corporation has led to the spread of several diseases, including viral fever and dengue.

Sameer further alleged that there has been a significant increase in weather-related diseases in the past 8-10 days.

“The outpatient department of Gandhi Hospital has received over 2500 patients, while Osmania Hospital and Fever Hospital have also seen a surge in patient numbers,” said the Congress leader.

“As many as 600 and 500 people have been referred daily, respectively, with about 30 percent at Osmania suffering from viral fever,” added Sameer.

Underlining that the maximum number of fever cases are reported from the area, the Congress leader said that out of the 120 cases reported in June, at least 65 are reportedly from Old City.

Sameer Waliullah further said that the AIMIM MLAs and corporators have not made any representations with the GHMC officials to repair damaged roads, prevent the accumulation of water in potholes, or carry out fogging and anti-larval spraying operations.

He also stressed that no additional stock of medicines and testing kits has been supplied to the Old City.

Demanding immediate fogging and anti-larval operations from GHMC, the DCC president also called for health screening camps and an adequate supply of medicines and diagnostic kits to all Basti Dawakhanas and urban primary health centres.

He further demanded an awareness campaign for people where they will be sensitised on precautionary measures to be taken for the prevention of diseases triggered by Monsoon rains.