Maha: ATS joins investigation in Beed Mosque blast case

Mumbai: In the aftermath of the mosque blast that took place in the village of Ardha, Beed, on Sunday, March 30, local police have arrested two suspects. Following the incident, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) also arrived at the site and began its investigation.

Late last night, ATS questioned the arrested suspects and initiated parallel inquiries to determine if there is any terrorism angle involved or if the blast was the result of a personal dispute or mischief.

Officially, the case remains under the jurisdiction of the local Crime Branch, which is currently investigating the matter. As part of their probe, the authorities are examining the suspects’ backgrounds, including their bank details and tracking their social media activities for any leads.

A significant development in the case emerged when a video surfaced, showing one of the accused holding a piece of gelatin.

Authorities are now investigating how the suspects acquired the gelatin, from whom they obtained it, and whether it was linked to the blast or part of a larger conspiracy.

Further interrogation is going on to uncover how many people were involved in the plot, what their motives were, and whether there is a wider network at play.

The investigation is being closely monitored, with the Crime Branch working diligently to uncover all the facts surrounding the blast. The involvement of the ATS adds an additional layer of scrutiny, as they explore the possibility of terrorism or extremist activity in this incident.

As the investigation progresses, officials are focusing on all aspects, from the acquisition of materials like gelatin to the suspects’ potential affiliations and intentions. The case remains under intense scrutiny, with authorities determined to bring clarity to the situation and ensure justice is served.