Maha: Bulldozer action on AIMIM corporator linked to TCS accused.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday demolished alleged illegal constructions at the residence and other properties of AIMIM corporator Matin Patel, booked for harbouring Nashik TCS accused Nida Khan, officials said.

Khan was arrested in central Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 7, with police claiming that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Patel provided her shelter.

Also Read AIMIM corporator sheltered TCS case accused Nida Khan, say Nashik police

Demolition notice issued to Patel, he reaches court

On May 9, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation issued a notice to Patel over alleged illegal constructions in the city’s Naregaon area, seeking a clarification from him within 72 hours. If no reply is received from Patel, the corporation has the authority to decide the property’s fate, the notice said.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, municipal authorities conducted bulldozer action on the house and office of AIMIM corporator Matin Patel over alleged illegal construction linked to the TCS conversion case. Heavy police deployment was present… pic.twitter.com/sKMbPBVU06 — IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2026

Patel later moved the court seeking a stay in the matter, but it was not granted.

On Wednesday morning, the civic body personnel demolished illegal constructions at Patel’s house, office, and some shops under police security, Mayor Sameer Rajurkar told PTI.

AIMIM MP criticises civic body’s actions

Earlier, on Tuesday night, former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel met Patel’s family in Naregaon, criticising the civic body’s “haste”.

“We sought a week from the court, but the municipal corporation is in a hurry to demolish the constructions. It is a crucial time for all of us, but after demolition, we will build a house for Matin and his family that the country will see,” Jaleel said, addressing supporters after the meeting.

Mayor Rajurkar on Monday said the process of cancelling the corporatorship of Patel will be undertaken after documents related to his property are verified.

“If Patel has indulged in illegalities, his membership of the civic body should be cancelled. Action has been initiated under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, which clearly states that no information should be hidden when the nomination form for civic polls is filed,” he had said.

TCS case

Nida Khan is accused in a case related to alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment of some women colleagues at a Nashik unit of TCS.

Patel has been named as an accused in the case for providing refuge to Khan.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major’s Nashik unit.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.