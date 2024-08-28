Maha Ex-CM Narayan Rane misbehaves with woman journalist

A woman journalist was threatened and abused by former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane during his visit to Rakjot Fort on Wednesday, August 28. Rane was in Sindhudurg to review the site where the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue had collapsed.

A video of the incident has gone viral where the BJP MP while speaking to reporters held a mic of the woman journalist who asked him questions regarding the statue collapse.

He then proceeds to abuse her before being whisked away by his supporters.

The video has become viral on social media platforms once again raising the question of safety for journalists and women in particular.

BJP MP Narayan Rane heckled a female journalist from ABP Majha just because she asked some basic question on the collapse of the statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort.



On August 26, the 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajkot fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district collapsed.

The Sindhudurg police filed a case against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil, who were involved in the project.

Political clash erupts at Rajkot Fort

A tense confrontation erupted at Rajkot Fort when supporters of BJP MP Narayan Rane and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray clashed with each other.

The supporters raised slogans against Thackeray, leading to a standoff before the police intervened to separate them.

The conflict escalated further when Thackeray arrived at the fort alongside local politicians while Rane and his son Nilesh were already present.

During the chaos, Narayan Rane angrily questioned the police on why Thackeray was allowed entry during his allotted time. He issued a stern warning to both the police and Thackeray’s supporters, daring them to attack him and threatening retaliation if they did.