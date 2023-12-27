Maha govt allocates 10 lakh to all madrasas for modernization

The Maharashtra government has announced plans to modernize madrasas across the state by allocating Rs 10 lakh to each madrasa and making science and math mandatory subjects.

The state minority department, as part of the Dr Zakir Husain Madrasa Modernization Programme, will disburse funds to enhance facilities, establish libraries, improve infrastructure, and provide salaries for madrasa teachers.

To be eligible for government grants and schemes, madrasas need to be registered with the Wakf Board.

As per the resolution, students in these madrasas will also need to enroll in government schools, expanding their educational horizons beyond religious studies.

The resolution highlights the inclusion of science and math in the curriculum, and teachers for these subjects will be hired on a contract basis, with the state government covering their salaries.

The resolution further specifies that only one madrasa will be allowed to operate in a single building. This move aims to streamline the education system in madrasas and bring about a more organized and modern approach.

While there are 121 registered madrasas in the state, the BJP, which had previously called for their closure, has now shifted its stance to support the modernization of these religious teaching centers.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has expressed a progressive agenda, advocating for 5% reservation for Muslims, a stance not entirely aligned with the BJP’s position.

In the state assembly, Deepak Kesarkar, the Minister for Education, highlighted that there are 621 unauthorized schools with madrasas in Maharashtra lacking government permissions, prompting the need for a comprehensive modernization effort.