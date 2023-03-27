Maha: Imam assaulted in mosque in Jalna village; case registered

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th March 2023 11:03 pm IST
Uttarakhand: Dalit man assaulted with burning stick for entering temple
Photo: IANS

Jalna: Tension prevailed in a village in Maharashtra’s Jalna district after unidentified persons entered a mosque, assaulted an imam and allegedly cut off his beard, a police official said on Monday.

Victim Zakir Sayyed Khaja was alone in the mosque in Anwa village in Bhokardan tehsil when the incident took place at 7:30 pm on Sunday, he said.

Also Read
Jamia Nagar violence: Chakka jam not violent protest method, Sharjeel Imam tells HC

He was found lying unconscious and has been admitted in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad, the official added.

Superintendent of Police Akshay Shinde visited the village to monitor the situation and a sizable number of police personnel has been deployed to maintain peace, he added.

A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, Inspector Abhijit More said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th March 2023 11:03 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button