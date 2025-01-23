Maha Kumbh 2025: VHP seeks more trains from Hyderabad to UP

Hyderabad: In view of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, Telangana Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday, January 23 has requested to South Central Railway (SCR) to increase special trains running from Hyderabad to Prayagraj.

In the letter, VHP has requested the SCR to increase the frequency of existing trains to at least 3-5 trains daily as the current number of special trains from Hyderabad to Prayagraj is not sufficient to meet the demand of pilgrims visiting Maha Kumbh Mela.

Further, they requested South Central Railway to improve existing train services by adding more coaches to trains and running additional services during peak hours. VHP also mentioned improving passenger amenities such as drinking water, sanitation, and medical assistance at railway stations.

However, South Central Railway is yet to respond to the requests.

Maha Kumbh 2025

Expected to host at least 45 crore people, the Maha Kumbh festival from January 13 to February 26, will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions. Massive security arrangements have been made by the Uttar Police in and around the city to ensure people’s safety during Maha Kumbh.

For security, at least 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities provide real-time monitoring and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points. Apart from this, a team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats and cyber help desks have been set up in all police stations in the city.

Prayagraj police commissionerate’s permanent and temporary infrastructure includes eight zones, 18 sectors, 13 temporary stations, 44 permanent stations, 33 temporary checkpoints, five companies of PAC, four teams of NDRF, and 12 teams of AS Check.