Hyderabad: Today, social media has the power to change lives overnight. One photo, one video — and you can become a star. That’s what happened to Monalisa Bhonsle, a 16-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh. She once sold Rudraksh malas for Rs. 100 at the Kumbh Mela.

A Simple Girl with a Big Smile

Monalisa grew up in a small house and helped her family by selling malas at religious fairs. One day, someone clicked her photo at the Mela. Her smile, her eyes, her simple beauty — everything touched people’s hearts. The photo went viral, and her life took a new turn.

From earning Rs 100 to travelling in Rs 1 cr car

Not long ago, Monalisa was working hard just to sell malas and earn a few hundred rupees. Now, she’s spotted travelling in a super luxurious car. Some Instagram pages claim that the car costs over Rs. 1 crore. Her fans are happy and proud to see her shine.

“Saadgi” – Her First Big Step

Singer Utkarsh Sharma saw her viral photo and felt she was perfect for his music video “Saadgi”. Monalisa loved the song the moment she heard it. She said yes after her family agreed. It was her first time in front of a camera, and though she was nervous, she did great. The video released on June 14 and is getting a lot of love online.

After her first song, Monalisa has also been signed for a Bollywood film called “The Diary of Manipur” by Sanoj Mishra. She’s also attending events and brand promotions. She now dreams of buying her own house in Mumbai.