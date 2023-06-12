Maha: Man booked for social media appeal to celebrate Aurangzeb’s coronation

The said social media profile belongs to one Ata-ur Rehman Patel, as per the FIR.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th June 2023 9:31 pm IST
Assam's child marriage conviction rate: 494 out of 8,773 charge-sheeted
Representative Image

Aurangabad: A case was registered against a man in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on the charge of hurting religious feelings after he appealed on social media to celebrate the coronation of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, police said on Monday.

A screenshot appealing to celebrate June 13 as the coronation day of Aurangzeb in a “grand manner” was submitted to the police by the complainant, a functionary of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, an official said.

Also Read
Mumbra mass conversions story as bogus as ‘The Kerala Story’: Maha Cong

The said social media profile belongs to one Ata-ur Rehman Patel, as per the FIR.

MS Education Academy

“A complaint was received and an FIR was registered on Saturday. The accused is yet to be traced. The offence is registered under section 295 A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code,” CIDCO police station in-charge Sambhaji Patil told PTI.

Section 295A deals with deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs while 153A is about promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc).

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th June 2023 9:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button