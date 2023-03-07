Maha man dies after taking Viagra while drinking alcohol

A 41-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Nagpur died after taking two Viagra pills while drinking alcohol, according to a study published in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine.

According to a report by news.au.com, the doctors revealed in their case study that the man met up with a female friend at a hotel and downed two 50mg tablets of sildenafil citrate, also known as Viagra. They said the unidentified man, who had no significant past medical and surgical history, was also drinking at the time.

The 41-year-old experienced ‘uneasiness’ the next morning. He was also vomiting, and his female companion advised him to seek medical attention. He dismissed her concerns, telling her that he had previously experienced the same symptoms.

When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival. The man died of a cerebrovascular haemorrhage, which occurs when oxygen delivery to the brain is reduced, according to the study.

Doctors discovered a 300g mass of clotted blood during post-mortem scans. They concluded that his death was caused by a combination of alcohol and medication, as well as pre-existing high blood pressure.

The study’s authors stated that they published this unusual case to raise awareness about the dangers of taking erectile dysfunction medication without seeking medical advice.