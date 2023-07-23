Maha: MNS workers ransack toll plaza for stopping Raj Thackeray’s son

A mob, allegedly MNS workers, ransacked the plaza and made a functionary apologise.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd July 2023 2:51 pm IST
MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Nashik: Some Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers allegedly ransacked a toll plaza in Nashik in the early hours of Sunday after party leader Amit Thackeray was stopped at it earlier, an official said.

He is the son of MNS founder Raj Thackeray and was reportedly stopped at Gonde toll plaza in Sinnar at 9:15pm on Saturday while on his way to Mumbai due to some mismatch in his vehicle’s Fastag details, he said.

At around 2:30am on Sunday, a mob, allegedly MNS workers, ransacked the plaza and made a functionary there apologise. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

“A probe is underway into the incident and further action will be taken after CCTV etc is checked. We have not got any complaint (from toll plaza staffers) but a process to register a case is on,” the Wavi police station official said.

