Maha polls: Congress appoints Khaja Bilal as Observer for Sholapur

Hyderabad: Imran Pratapgarhi, President of the All India Congress Committee Minority Department and Member of Parliament, has appointed Hyderabad-based senior Congress leader Khaaja Bilal Ahmed as an observer for Sholapur district in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In a formal letter, Imran Pratapgarhi informed Khaja Bilal of his new role, entrusting him with the responsibility of engaging with Sholapur’s sizeable minority population and working closely with local leaders to support the Congress campaign.

Khaaja Bilal Ahmed, a former corporator of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, will play a key role in the election strategy for Sholapur. His experience and familiarity with community issues are expected to strengthen Congress’s outreach in the region.