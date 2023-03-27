Maha: Rs 9.30L worth cough syrup containing narcotic drug seized, four held

A team of Kongaon police station raided a place and found that a consignment of cough syrup being transferred from a truck into a tempo.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 27th March 2023 9:45 am IST
Thane: Police have arrested four persons and seized from them bottles of cough syrup containing codeine, a banned narcotic drug, worth Rs 9.30 lakh in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The action was taken on Friday evening at Kontari village in Bhiwandi taluka of the district, he said. “Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kongaon police station raided a place and found that a consignment of cough syrup being transferred from a truck into a tempo.

The police seized the goods worth Rs 9.30 lakh and arrested four persons,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bhiwandi) Kishore Khairnar said.

The police also seized two vehicles – a truck and a tempo – collectively worth Rs 8.50 lakh, the official added.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act was registered against the arrested accused, he said.

